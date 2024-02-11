Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Rocky Star Carl Weathers' Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Carl Weathers' cause of death has been listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Weathers suffered from heart disease for years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Carl Weathers' cause of death has been listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. A copy of the death certificate shows that Weathers suffered from heart disease for years, reports Female First UK. Atherosclerosis is caused by the build-up of fats and cholesterol in and on the artery walls of the heart. The copy of the document was obtained by The Blast.

 

Reason behind Carl Weathers' death

Despite this, the manner of Weathers' death is described on the official certificate as "natural". Matthew Weathers, his son, was the first person to notify the authorities of the late actor's death. As per Female First UK, the actor’s family announced his passing earlier this month, revealing that he died "peacefully in his sleep."

Advertisement

 

They said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Advertisement

 

Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to Carl Weathers

Sylvester Stallone, Weathers' former co-star, subsequently took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the 'Rocky' star said: "Hello everyone, today is an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so torn up I can't even tell you. I'm just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn't realise how great it was. I never would have accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him."

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos18 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement