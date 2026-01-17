Rukmini Vasanth Sparks Dating Rumours After Netizens Discover Old Photo With Mystery Man

Rukmini Vasanth is one of the most sought after actresses in the Indian film industry right now. She was first noticed for her role opposite Rakshit Shetty in the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello movie series. Recently, her role in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 also earned praise. Her upcoming projects are Toxic - A Fairytale For Grown-Ups and Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel's untitled next. While Toxic is releasing on March 19 this year, #NTRNeel is currently filming and is expected to hit the screens next year.

Rukmini has been in the news of late for her impressive performances in some of the biggest hits, but recently she has also fueled dating rumours. A photo of the actress has surfaced and is being circulated widely. It shows Rukmini getting cozy with Siddhant Nag, who is a photographer.

Photographer Siddhant Nag shared a cozy picture with Rukmini Vasanth in mid 2023 | Image: X

Siddhant posted the photo on his Instagram, with Rukmini resting her head on his shoulder and her arms are wrapped around his. The intimate pose led many to believe that they are dating. However, some netizens noted that they are "best friends" and not in a romantic relationship. An old video where Rukmini clarified about the picture in question has also resurfaced.

The caption read, "PostPhoPhoto (sic)." According to a post on Reddit, Rukmini's comments on Siddhant and her picture read, "Worst photo of me. How? Why?. I love you (sic)." As per some viral posts, Rukmini and Siddhant are dating for close two 8 years now, but these rumours are unverified.

