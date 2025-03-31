Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan Celebrate Gudi Padwa And Eid Together, Send Wishes To Fans

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan celebrate all the festivals together. From Sankranti and Eid to Diwali, they are seen celebrating them with great pomp and fervour. Speaking of which, the actress, on Sunday, celebrated Gudi Padwa at her residence and also sent out Eid Mubarak wishes to her fans.

Sagarika Ghatge celebrates Gudi Padwa

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sagarika shared a photo of Gudi Dvaja and the decor she did outside her house. We can also see tasty delicacies offered to the deity. The text on the image reads, "Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa," followed by folded hands emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Last year, Zaheer shared a video of him adding saffron to kheer and wished his fans Eid Mubarak. In the video, he can be seen dressed in a pink kurta with floral embroidery around the neckline and preparing sevai.

When Sagarika Ghatge opened up about her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Khan

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sagarika recounted how Zaheer proposed to her during the Indian Premiere League (IPL). When asked if their families brought up the topic of religion, the actress replied with "No" and added, "It was more about other people around us who were making that conversation. But, I think, my parents are very progressive.” However, the things were discussed, but for her it was important to find the right human being, with whom she could share her life.

The actress recalled Zaheer's first meeting with her parents and said, "Once Zaheer met my dad, it was the most beautiful relationship. Even with my mother, I think she loves him more than she loves me!"