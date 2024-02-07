Advertisement

Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan got engaged to her boyfriend Vineeth, on January 21. The couple exchanged the rings in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, the Chithirai Sevvaanam actress has shared adorable photos on social media, offering a glimpse into her engagement ceremony.

Inside Pooja Kannan and Vineeth's dreamy engagement

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a series of photos in which the couple looks extremely happy. For the occasion, Pooja wore a silk saree with shades of silver and gold. She sported nude makeup and accessorised her saree with gold jewellery. She accentuated her look by adding gajra. Vineeth, on the other hand, looked elegant in a silver kurta and added a pearl necklace. The photos also feature Sai Pallavi and her parents with the newly engaged couple.

(A photo from Pooja-Vineeth's engagement album | Image: PoojaKannan/Instagram)

Pooja captioned her engagement post like this, “A bigger family, fuller hearts and too much love that my heart can’t contain. 21.01.24,” followed by a heart emoticon.

For the ceremony, Sai Pallavi opted for a simple yet elegant look - a golden cream saree with dewy makeup.

Ahead of the ceremony, Pooja shared a throwback video featuring her with Vineeth on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, “This cute little button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love, and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you my partner in crime and now, my partner!!”

What's next for Sai Pallavi

The actress will be next in SK21, alongside Sivakarthikeyan. The upcoming Tamil drama is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran and Vivek Krishnani under Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. The film is slated to release this year.