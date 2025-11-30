Updated 30 November 2025 at 22:36 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding Tomorrow? Director's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Post About 'Desperate People'
Reddit and unverified social media posts have suggested that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is marrying Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore on December 1.
Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The former couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 2017 in Goa. However, fans were shocked to witness that their relationship wasn't meant to last. After separation, Naga Chaitanya moved on with Sobhita Dhulipala and they married last year. Now, a wild rumour floating on various social media handles has suggested that Samantha is all set to wed tomorrow, December 1.
As per unconfirmed reports and social media buzz, Samantha and her partner, director Raj Nidimoru of The Family Man fame, will marry at the Isha Centre in Coimbatore on Monday.
Sam has often posted photos of her retreats at the Isha Yoga Centre and the place is of spiritual significance to her. Amid swirling rumours of their marriage, Samantha and Raj have not shared any statement denying or confirming the hearsay.
Interestingly, Raj's ex-wife Shhyamali De dropped a cryptic post on Instagram, which many said was an indirect way of addressing her former partner's marriage rumours with Samantha.
Samantha first worked with Raj in The Family Man 2. The success of the show launched her in the Hindi belts. The show was shot and released when her marriage with Naga Chaitanya fell apart. It is reported that their love blossomed on set. After The Family Man 2, Raj and his directing partner Krishna DK then cast the actress in Citadel: Honey Bunny, also starring Varun Dhawan.
Sam is also said to part of the director duo's upcoming show Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. However, there is no official update regarding the production timeline of this series. Sam has been seen out and about with Raj in Mumbai on various occasion since the past few months. She has also been posting some mushy pictures with her partner on Instagram of late, hinting things are getting serious between them.
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 22:33 IST