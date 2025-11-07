'Kumbha' Prithviraj Sukumaran From SSMB29 Disappoints, Netizens Dig Out OG Wheelchair Villains From 24, Flash, Krrish 3, X-Men, Spider-Man To Troll SS Rajamouli

SSMB29: The makers of the highly-anticipated movie directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu have revealed the first look of the antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran from the film. The Baahubali director had promised fans that in November, the title of the action adventure epic will be unveiled. Before that, the menacing villain Kumbha from the magnum opus has been introduced.

Wheelchair bound Prithviraj is suited up in his first look as Kumbha. Rajamouli described the character as "sinister, ruthless and powerful", while praising the Malayalam star as "one of the finest actors he's ever known". As Kumbha, Prithviraj appears paralysed in his arms and legs. However, his chair has mechanical arms implying that this innovative machine will be the source of his power. While many found Prithvi's never-seen-before avatar in SSMB29 impressive, others called out Rajamouli for being heavily inspired from movies in the past to bring to life a wheelchair bound villain in his next directorial. Many were outright disappointed at SSMB29 first look reveal, given the anticipation surrounding the movie is sky high.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in SSMB29 | Image: X

Netizens mentioned that Kumbha is inspired by Vivek Oberoi in Krrish 3, Suriya's Athreya in 24, Dr Harrison Wells in Flash and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, played by Patrick Stewart. Some pointed out that the mechanical arms in Kumbha is an element borrowed from Doctor Otto Octavius in Spider-Man 2. Many called Prithviraj's Kumbha a mix of all similar villains in the past.

Several actors have played wheelchair bound movie villains in the past | Image: X

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming Indian movie are set to reveal its title on November 15 at an event scheduled at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The movie’s first glimpse will also be unveiled. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. The climax shoot of SSMB29 is underway currently.