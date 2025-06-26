Sardaar Ji 3 Row: Diljit Dosanjh Finds No Support From Peers, Guru Randhawa Schools Him On National Pride, Mika Singh Demands Apology And B Praak Questions His 'Conscience'

Sardaar Ji 3 Row: Diljit Dosanjh co-starring and co-producing the film featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has not gone down well with Indian citizens. Along with social media users, fans of the singer and film bodies, members from the music industry have also condemned Diljit Dosanjh. Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh and B Praak took to their social media accounts to publicly call out the actor.

Guru Randhawa launches indirect attack on Diljit Dosanjh

On June 26, Guru Randhawa took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a cryptic note on artists who ‘manipulate indians’. Though the singer did not take any names, netizens are convinced that his note is a dig at Diljit. Through his note, the singer advised artists to be loyal to the country they hail from.

Guru Randhawa's note read, “Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here, pls remember this. Pls be proud of where you were born. Just some advice. Now don't start controversy again and manipulate indians LOL. PR bigger than artist.”

Mika Singh demands an apology from Diljit

One of the first people to react to the controversy was Mika Singh. Taking to his Instagram account, the singer wrote, "Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice-especially when our nation's dignity is involved. There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared, leaving fans betrayed and helpless." He followed it up with another post the next day.



In the follow-up, Mika wrote, "Guys, I understand, we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there's one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we're all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all the objectionable scenes from the movie! That's it. No hate. Just respect. Desh pehle!"

B Praak's scathing attack on Diljit Dosanjh goes viral

On June 24, B Praak too took to his Instagram account to share a story reacting to the controversy. Without taking any names, Saari Duniya Jala Denge singer wrote, “Kayin artist apna zameer hi bech chuke ne. Fitte muh tuhade 🤮👎🏼(Some artists have sold their conscience)."



