Is Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? A photo claimed to be of the Black Widow actress seated on a rickshaw is going viral on social media, sparking rumours of the Hollywood star's presence in the national capital. As the photo quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, many seemed to actually believe that Johansson is in Delhi. However, that may not be the case.

AI generated photo of Scarlet Johansson | Image: Viral Delhi News/X

The truth about Scarlett Johansson's viral photo from Delhi

The photo that is believed to be of the Marriage Story star is actually of a German traveller from her India visit inn 2023. The picture of the woman has been morphed, with Johansson's face superimposed over her face. The photoshopped picture of the German traveller is part of the carousel post she shared on her Instagram handle on October 10, last year.

During her trip, the woman, who identifies as a backpacker, also travelled to popular Delhi spots like Red Fort, Jama Masjid Mosque, Chandni Chowk, Raj Ghat, Akshardham Temple and the Delhi Gate.

Scarlett Johansson to feature in Jurassic World movie?

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to become the leading face of a new Jurassic World movie. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar nominee could follow in the footsteps of her Marvel co-star Chris Pratt with a starring role in the latest installment of the sci-fi franchise.

The new film will be directed by Gareth Edwards, with a script from David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for the 1993 original Jurassic Park. Edwards' last film The Creator starred John David Washington and was nominated for two Oscars. It won none. Edwards has also directed Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).