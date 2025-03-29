Bigg Boss 'Gundas' Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal Get Down To Blows At Event, Spark Debate Over Authenticity of Fight

Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal gained recognition after their stint in Bigg Boss season 13 and season 18 respectively. Their attitude and enthusiasm during the show won hearts of millions. However, the duo have grabbed netizens attention after a fight erupted between them during an event. The video of them is now going viral on social day.

Viral video of Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz fighting

In the viral clip, Asim Riaz can be seen pushing Rajat while manhandling him even though Shikhar Dhawan tried to stop them. As the two get into fight, Asim pushed Rajat multiple times and said ‘peechey ho’.

However, this video has even become a hot topic among netizens and questioned if this fight is real or not. One user wrote, “Scripted kyu lag rha hai…show ke promotion ke liye kiya ja rha hai sab”. Another user wrote, “Woh sub tho this hai lakin asli game tho RUBINA DILEK khel gai khud ko classy dikhne Ke acting karke”. “Acting hai”, wrote the third use.

All about Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz

Rajat Dalal is a popular fitness influencer from Faridabad who gained the national spotlight following his entry into the Bigg Boss house. His rise to fame began when he started sharing fitness content on social media, which also became his main source of income. He was also indulged in controversies including when he was arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault, abduction, and humiliating an 18-year-old boy.

File photo of Rajat Dalal | Source: IMDb

Asim Riaz, a model and actor became a household name after his stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 wherein he also emerged as the first runner-up. Be it his relationship with Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant and now ladylove, Himanshi Khurrana or his friendship turned rivalry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz garnered much attention.

File photo of Asim Riaz | Source: IMDb