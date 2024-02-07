Selena Gomez Talks About Body Positivity In Then-and-now Photos

Advertisement

Singer-actor Selena Gomez recently broke the internet with her new Instagram post. The Love Me Like A Love Song singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures showcasing her body over the years. This isn't the first time the Only Murders in the Building star has spoken out about body image. In April 2022, Gomez confronted bodyshamers in a TikTok video, asserting that she is perfect just the way she is. Following comments about her appearance after the 80th Golden Globes in January 2023, she playfully discussed her body with her younger sister in an Instagram Live video, embracing her post-holiday self.

Selena Gomez makes a candid post on body positivity

In the first Instagram Story, Selena posted a throwback picture in a zebra bikini, expressing the realization that her body has changed. She followed it up with a more recent image in a black high-waisted bikini, emphasizing self-acceptance with a caption stating, "I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."

Selena reflects on health struggles and self-love

Selena Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from lupus, has been open about her health journey. In a March 2023 Instagram video shared by Rare Beauty, she encouraged self-appreciation, especially for those facing unique health challenges. Gomez has explained how her lupus, combined with necessary medication, causes fluctuations in her weight, emphasizing the impact on her body image perception.

The actress and singer previously addressed these health struggles in a 2019 podcast interview, highlighting the combination of lupus and medication as contributors to changes in her weight. Despite facing criticism and body-shaming, Selena Gomez continues to promote self-love and body positivity through her social media platforms, encouraging others to embrace their uniqueness.

