'Shaadi Gayi Bhaad Mein...': Smriti Mandhana Finds Internet's Support After She Drops Her Engagement Ring In 1st Instagram Post Since Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy

Indian Women's Cricket team Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana's wedding with her longtime partner Palash Muchhal is currently on hold. The couple was set to tie the knot on November 23, but the nuptials were called last moment. Smriti's father's hospitalisation after he faced heart attack like symptoms on the eve of the wedding was cited as the reason behind the postponement of the wedding. However, many raised eyebrows noticing that Smriti had deleted all her wedding related posts from Instagram.

Smriti and Palash reportedly started dating in 2019 | Image: X

Later on, this snowballed into a scandal after unverified social media posts started claiming that Palash had cheated on Smriti with their wedding choreographer. As rumours spread, more such posts hinted that Palash was seeing other women while he was still with Smriti. While Smriti and her family have maintained radio silence in the matter, barring the denial from her brother of December 7 wedding rumours, and have neither confirmed nor denied that the nuptials have been called off, Palash's family members have shared in interviews that the wedding is still on and will take place at a later date.

Meanwhile, ever since her wedding got postponed, Smriti shared her first social media post. Many noticed how her wedding ring was missing, hinting that her relationship with Palash might be over. Some netizens pointed out that Smriti's energy was also off. This led to inquires about her health in the comments section.

"Shaadi gayi bhard may.. ap match pe dhyan lgao bs (sic)," commented one. Another shared, "You are back… hope you are doing ok and everyone at home as well (sic)." Before this, Smriti had updated her Instagram bio and added evil eye emoji in a cryptic move mirrored by Palash. The singer, who is mired in cheating allegations, has made a couple of public appearances since the postponement of his wedding. He was also seen at the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj, which many pointed out was "scripted drama to gain sympathy".