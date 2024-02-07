Advertisement

Jameela Jamil, who rose to fame with the NBC sitcom The Good Place, recently weighed in on the ongoing cancel culture. The phrase is used as a cultural phenomenon in which some who are deemed to have acted or spoken unacceptably are ostracized, boycotted, or shunned by the internet. While the actress admitted to her public persona used to being "negative" and "divisive" but she refused to be "cancelled".

How Jameela Jamil deal with getting “cancelled”?

Jameela Jamil is known for her opinionated posts on social media on a range of subjects and she doesn’t shy away from conflict online - but the actress is adamant she's happy to apologise if she steps out of line rather than disappearing forever, reports Female First UK.

She told The Standard newspaper, "I get in trouble all the time. I think cancellation is very much your decision; whether you are so egotistical that you disappear. Or if you go, ‘sorry my bad’, and you come back.”

She further mentioned, “So I have gotten into trouble before, but I’m not going to go away because of that. Especially for women of colour, there’s this idea that you have to be so perfect which is just not the case at all. So, no. I just like to be as honest with my followers as I can, and I think I strike a good balance between saying what I think and protecting my privacy.”

Advertisement

Jameela Jamil on improving herself

Jameela went on to admit she is now trying to be less "negative" online and she's finding better ways to communicate her opinions. The Good Place star added, "I think I used to be a much more negative person publicly and a little divisive, but it’s just because I was angry and had this stored-up rage that came out in a way that led me to speaking too fast. I think my heart was in the right place and that what I was talking about was correct, but I really reconsider now whether that was the best way to communicate.”

(with inputs from IANS)