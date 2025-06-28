Shefali Jariwala's Mother Utterly Devastated After Her Daughter's Sudden Death Due To Heart Attack, Cries Inconsolably Surrounded By Family Members

Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise has shocked the entire fraternity as well as her fans on social media. The actress, best known for her performance in Kaanta Laga, breathed her last on June 28 at the age of 42. In an official post, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) confirmed her passing due to a sudden heart attack. Following his tragic passing, friends and family rushed to the hospital. A video of her mother arriving at the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in the wee hours of the night is now viral.

Devastated Shefali Jariwala's mother arrives at Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital

In the intervening night of June 27 and June 28, the news of Shefali Jariwala's passing surfaced. Her mother, Sunita Jariwala, rushed to the hospital along with other family members. In the brief clip, Shefali's mother could be seen shattered by the loss of her young daughter.



Also Read: Who Is Parag Tyagi, Husband Of Shefali Jariwala, The ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl

In the video shared by paparazzi, Shefali's mother was seen crying inconsolably as he car enters the hospital. Not just her mother, friends and well-wishers also arrived at the hospital to be with the family in the turbulent times. The actress was brought to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi. He, too, was visibly devastated by the sudden passing of his wife.

Tributes pour in for Shefali Jariwala

A screengrab of Mika Singh's story | Image: Instagram