Shefali Jariwala's Mother Utterly Devastated After Her Daughter's Sudden Death Due To Heart Attack, Cries Inconsolably Surrounded By Family Members

Shefali Jariwala's untimely demise has shocked the entire fraternity as well as her fans on social media. The actress, best known for her performance in Kaanta Laga, breathed her last on June 28 at the age of 42. In an official post, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) confirmed her passing due to a sudden heart attack. Following his tragic passing, friends and family rushed to the hospital. A video of her mother arriving at the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in the wee hours of the night is now viral.
In the intervening night of June 27 and June 28, the news of Shefali Jariwala's passing surfaced. Her mother, Sunita Jariwala, rushed to the hospital along with other family members. In the brief clip, Shefali's mother could be seen shattered by the loss of her young daughter.
In the video shared by paparazzi, Shefali's mother was seen crying inconsolably as he car enters the hospital. Not just her mother, friends and well-wishers also arrived at the hospital to be with the family in the turbulent times. The actress was brought to the hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi. He, too, was visibly devastated by the sudden passing of his wife.
The news of Shefali's passing jolted the film and television industry. Her peers, co-stars and friends from the industry expressed their shock in moving remembrance posts. Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni took to his X account to write, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace 💔” Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “It’s unbelievable. We are shocked and sad for the family." Singer Mika Singh expressed his shock in a social media post and wrote, "I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti."
