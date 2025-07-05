Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Kaanta Laga Remix Makers For 'Milking' Shefali Jariwala's Death For 'Paid PR'

Sona Mohapatra took to her Instagram stories to slam Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao for ‘retiring’ the Kaanta Laga song after Shefali Jariwala's death. She questioned them by stressing that the song in which the late Shefali Jariwala featured was a remix version of an iconic song, which originally featured in the 1972 movie, Samadhi. In raising the questions about the ownership of the song, the singer called the music video ‘smutty’, inviting massive backlash.

Sona Mohapatra doubles down on criticism for Kaanta Laga remix makers

The row first emerged when Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao took to their official Instagram account to share that they are ‘retiring’ the song Kaanta Laga. They shared the news with an emotional note following Shefali Jariwala's demise. A part of their post read, “You Always Said You Wanted To Be The One And Only ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl. So We Never Made A Sequel — And We Never Will. We’re Retiring ‘Kaanta Laga’ Forever. It Was Always Yours. It Will Always Be Yours… Shefali…RIP."



However, this did not sit well with Sona Mohapatra. She took to her Instagram account on July 4 to write, “3 legends created KAANTA LAGA. Composer, lyricist and singer; RD Burman, Majroon Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar, and this utterly misplaced ‘retirement’ by people calling themselves ‘makers’ to get some PR out of a death, nothing less. (Viral B is a paid site, largely.)" Hitting out at Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao without mentioning their names, the singer further noted, “These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19-year-old. (Of course, no permission from legends required for their xx interpretation.) RIP and all for the 42-year-old lady, but legacy? and this."



Sona Mohapatra's Instagram stories

The singer was massively trolled for her insensitive remarks on the departed. However, she took note of the trolling and penned another message on the matter. In an Instagram story made on July 5, Sona Mohapatra wrote, “To all those trolling me about being insensitive, are we okay with RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Majrooh Sultanpuri legends of our musical heritage fading & getting disconnected from their own creations? We are OK with Paid PR to milk someone's death? Calling yourself the 'makers' of Kaanta Laga is okay when you are just the makers of a remix video?”



Sona Mohapatra's Instagram stories