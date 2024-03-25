×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Relationship With Rahul Mody? Initial Necklace Seems To Prove So

While Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have made several public appearances together, they have never confirmed their relationship to the media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly dating screenwriter Rahul Mody. While the couple has made several public appearances together, they have never confirmed their relationship to the media. In her recent post, the actress seemed to be making it official.

Shraddha Kapoor wears R initial necklace

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 24. The actress wore a printed nightsuit, however, the spotlight was taken by her R initial necklace. 

 

In response to the post, several internet users poured their opinions and conjectures regarding Shraddha's potential romantic status into the comment section. A commenter on social media said, "Your necklace hehehehe." Another person said, "R? "You think Raaz is a bad boy, Zara?" "Ye R se Rahul Mody confirm samjhe?" was written by somebody.

What sparked Shraddha-Rahul's relationship rumours?

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at a dinner outing in Mumbai with Rahul Mody who was the writer on her movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This sparked rumours that the duo are dating. Later, Shraddha and Rahul were seen coming out of Juhu PVR after watching a movie. While both of them have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship private, reports have suggested that Shraddha and Rahul are getting quite serious about their relationship.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

