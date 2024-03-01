Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, screenwriter Rahul Mody were seen jetting off to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the 3-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. One of the highlights of the grand gala is Rihanna's mini concert, for which the pop star is reportedly charging $6.3 million. Shraddha and Rahul's relationship came into the limelight last year and it seems like they are taking it a step further by attending a public event together.

Shraddha with Rahul Mody at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha avoids posing with her rumoured beau

Shraddha Kapoor, at the Mumbai airport, avoided posing with Rahul Mody, but they were snapped at the entryway. The Stree actress opted for a casual look, rocking a simple white T-shirt and baggy beige trousers. She completed her look with mid-parted hairstyle and a handbag.

Shraddha Kapoor at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

With this outing, it seems like Shraddha and Rahul Mody are making their relationship official.

What sparked Shraddha-Rahul's relationship rumours?

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at a dinner outing in Mumbai with Rahul Mody who was the writer on her movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This sparked rumours that the duo are dating. Later, Shraddha and Rahul were seen coming out of Juhu PVR after watching a movie. While both of them have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship private, reports have suggested that Shraddha and Rahul are getting quite serious about their relationship.

Before Rahul, the Bollywood actress was in a steady relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. However, they broke up in 2022.

On the work front, the actress will next feature in Stree 2, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

