English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:03 IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Jet Off For Valentine's Vacation After Celebrating 1st Anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted departing from Mumbai on February 9. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on February 7 2023 in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Days after the special occasion and before Valentine's Day, the actors were spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location from Mumbai. 

Sidkiara walk hand-in-hand at the airport 

On February 9, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple were spotted jetting off to a vacation ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14. Kiara donned a green casual attire with a cap, while Sidharth Malhotra also sported casual outfits. Before entering the airport, both of them smiled broadly and posed for pictures. Kiara looked stunning in minimalistic makeup by keeping things basic. 

The couple has seemingly flown out to celebrate Valentine's Day. The actors celebrated their anniversary in a quiet celebration in Mumbai. They took to social media accounts to extend wishes of the day to each other. 

Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet note for Kiara Advani on the anniversary 

On February 7, taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo in which Kiara and he can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years today. 

 

Along with the post, he penned a sweet note calling Kiara the "best partner". He wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Towards the end, he added, "Happy Anniversary My Love". Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with wishes. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons. Antara Marwah, Mohit Marwah's wife, commented, "Happy Anniversary". A fan wrote, "Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai". Another wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary".

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

20 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

23 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

29 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

30 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

33 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

39 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info14 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile24 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement