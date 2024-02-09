Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Jet Off For Valentine's Vacation After Celebrating 1st Anniversary

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on February 7 2023 in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Days after the special occasion and before Valentine's Day, the actors were spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location from Mumbai.

Sidkiara walk hand-in-hand at the airport

On February 9, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple were spotted jetting off to a vacation ahead of Valentine's Day on February 14. Kiara donned a green casual attire with a cap, while Sidharth Malhotra also sported casual outfits. Before entering the airport, both of them smiled broadly and posed for pictures. Kiara looked stunning in minimalistic makeup by keeping things basic.

The couple has seemingly flown out to celebrate Valentine's Day. The actors celebrated their anniversary in a quiet celebration in Mumbai. They took to social media accounts to extend wishes of the day to each other.

Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet note for Kiara Advani on the anniversary

On February 7, taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a photo in which Kiara and he can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years today.

Along with the post, he penned a sweet note calling Kiara the "best partner". He wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Towards the end, he added, "Happy Anniversary My Love". Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with wishes. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons. Antara Marwah, Mohit Marwah's wife, commented, "Happy Anniversary". A fan wrote, "Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai". Another wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary".