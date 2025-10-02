Simi Garewal's 'Ravana, Tumne Kiya Hi Kya Tha' Post On Dussehra Invites Backlash, Netizens Detail His 'Evil' Deeds

Actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has evoked an array of reactions on social media with her post that classified Ravana's action of abducting Goddess Sita as "slightly naughty" and not "evil". Garewal seemingly meant to sarcastically draw comparisons between how Ravana treated Sita in captivity with how women are treated in the modern society. However, her views backfired and many pointed out the actual evil deeds that Ravana committed as mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

Another controversial portion of the post shared by Simi mentioned, "I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament". She also called burning Ravana effigies as an "in-thing" on Dussehra, seemingly mocking the ritual signifying victory of good over evil.

"Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil.. But.. technically.. your behaviour should be re-classified from "Evil" to "Slightly Naughty". After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste... But.. after that.. you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today's world. You offered her good food.. shelter.. and even women security guards (not too good looking though). Your request for marriage was full of humility.. and you never threw acids when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you.. you were wise enough to seek his apologies. And.. I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament. Trust me dude.. there ain't no any hard feelings to burn you. Just that it's the In-Thing. Happy Dussera (sic)," Simi's post read.

The post backfired as a reply to Simi's post read, "The moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in Police station crying attempt to rape & slamming the cops if they say “bas apaharan hi to Kiya hai shaadi karna chah raha hai behen.”

Another netizen drew from the scriptures, pointing out, "Before Sita, Ravan had tried to violate the wife of Nal Kubera, which is why he was cursed that if he tried to forcefully violate a woman he would be destroyed (sic)."