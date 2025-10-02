Watch: Rishab Shetty Fan Re-enacts Iconic Kantara Chapter 1 Scene, Draws Heavy Crowd Outside Bengaluru Theatre

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 hit the big screens on October 2 amid much anticipation. The movie opened to a massive fanfare, not just in Karnataka, but across the country. Fans of the actor have put out his huge cutouts and celebrated the release of the movie like a festival.

Amid this, a viral video showed a fan of the actor re-enacting one of the popular scenes from Kantara Chapter 1 outside Anjan theatre, Magadi Road in Bengaluru. In the video, a man could be seen sporting a golden dhoti teamed with a matching kurta and re-enacting the scene in which Rishab Shetty was possessed. The man narrated the dialogue and copied the protagonist from the spine-chilling sequence in the film. Onlookers could be seen filming him, and the video has now gone viral online. The re-enactment by Rishab Shetty's fan drew a large number of crowd outside the theatre.

With a pan-India release, the Kantara Chapter 1 has once again taken the audience back to the theatres, with first reactions already flooding social media platforms. Amid the craze, fans in large numbers also lined up at theatres in Bengaluru, reflecting the excitement for the film. In visuals from Bengaluru, a cinema hall could be seen decked up with flowers, decorations and posters of Kantara Chapter 1. A long cut-out of Shetty's character was also installed, completely covered with floral garlands.



