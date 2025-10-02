Vijaydashami 2025: Kajol Takes Part In Sindoor Khela, Actress' Younger Sister Tanishaa Seeks Blessings From Her | Watch

The nine-day Navratri festivities concluded with the celebration of Vijayadashami. An essential tradition of the day is the ‘Sindoor Khela’, in which married women put vermillion on each other's foreheads. Kajol and her family members participated in the ritual with great enthusiasm. Videos of the same are now viral on social media.

Kajol celebrates Vijayadashami with joy and vigour

Kajol participated with much enthusiasm in the Sindoor Khela ceremony with her daughter Nysa, sister Tanisha and other family members at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja. The Durga Puja celebrations, which the actor's family has led for several decades now, are set to culminate on Thursday with Vijayadashami. In visuals from the pandal, Kajol could be seen taking part in the rituals, which include applying 'sindoor' or vermillion to Goddess Durga and offering prayers before bidding farewell to the deity.

Kajol also included Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta, Sumona Chakraborty, Khushi Dubey, and Anu Aggarwal in the ceremony. The Fanaa star looked ethereal in a classic white-and-red saree. After the celebrations, the actresses posed for the shutterbugs.



In another viral video from the celebration, Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji could be seen seeking her blessings by touching her feet. The actress gave her sister a warm hug and blessed her. A clip of this is also viral online.



Bollywood A-listers at Kajol-Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja pandal