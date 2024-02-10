Advertisement

The world of Indian classical music mourns the loss of legendary Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, who passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday morning. Pandit Tailang's demise came just days before he was set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award, announced by the government on the eve of January 26.

According to IANS, Pandit Tailang breathed his last at 9 am at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, where he had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia and other ailments. Confirming the news, Pandit Tailang's daughter, Professor Madhu Bhatt Tailang who is a renowned Dhrupad singer herself, stated, "Panditji was admitted to Durlabhji Hospital as his health was deteriorating for the last few days. During treatment, he breathed his last in the hospital at 9 am on Saturday."

Advertisement

More about Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang

Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang devoted his entire life to the pursuit of music and imparted extensive knowledge and education to his children and numerous students. He was instrumental in grooming his son Ravi Shankar and daughters Shobha, Usha, Nisha, Madhu, Poonam, and Aarti, making them proficient in various musical genres.

Advertisement

A descendant of the illustrious Bhatt family known for its lineage of Dhrupad exponents, Pandit Tailang's journey was one of extreme dedication to the ancient art form. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Pandit Madho Bhatt Tailang who was also a celebrated Dhrupad singer.

Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang's contribution to society

Throughout his illustrious career, Pandit Tailang held prominent positions as a music lecturer at Banasthali Vidyapith from 1950 to 1992 and the Rajasthan Music Institute in Jaipur from 1991 to 1994. Additionally, he founded Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra in Jaipur in 1985 and International Dhrupad-Dham Trust in Jaipur in 2001.

These institutions served as bastions of Dhrupad, nurturing and promoting the art form while providing a platform for aspiring musicians to flourish.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.