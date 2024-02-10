English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Singer Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, Padma Shri 2024 Awardee, Passes Away At The Age Of 93

Singer Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang who was recently announced as an awardee of Padma Shri, passed away at the age of 93.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang
Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The world of Indian classical music mourns the loss of legendary Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, who passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday morning. Pandit Tailang's demise came just days before he was set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award, announced by the government on the eve of January 26.

According to IANS, Pandit Tailang breathed his last at 9 am at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, where he had been undergoing treatment for pneumonia and other ailments. Confirming the news, Pandit Tailang's daughter, Professor Madhu Bhatt Tailang who is a renowned Dhrupad singer herself, stated, "Panditji was admitted to Durlabhji Hospital as his health was deteriorating for the last few days. During treatment, he breathed his last in the hospital at 9 am on Saturday."

Advertisement

More about Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang

Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang devoted his entire life to the pursuit of music and imparted extensive knowledge and education to his children and numerous students. He was instrumental in grooming his son Ravi Shankar and daughters Shobha, Usha, Nisha, Madhu, Poonam, and Aarti, making them proficient in various musical genres.

Advertisement

A descendant of the illustrious Bhatt family known for its lineage of Dhrupad exponents, Pandit Tailang's journey was one of extreme dedication to the ancient art form. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Pandit Madho Bhatt Tailang who was also a celebrated Dhrupad singer.

Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang's contribution to society

Throughout his illustrious career, Pandit Tailang held prominent positions as a music lecturer at Banasthali Vidyapith from 1950 to 1992 and the Rajasthan Music Institute in Jaipur from 1991 to 1994. Additionally, he founded Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra in Jaipur in 1985 and International Dhrupad-Dham Trust in Jaipur in 2001.

These institutions served as bastions of Dhrupad, nurturing and promoting the art form while providing a platform for aspiring musicians to flourish.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News29 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement