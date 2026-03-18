Singer Sunanda Sharma Warns Concert Attendee Making Obscene Gestures At Her During Show: Abhi Chod Rahi Hoon...

Singer and actress Sunanda Sharma's show at a college fest in Ranchi, Jharkhand took a controversial turn as she called out a concert attendee mid-show for making obscene gestures at her while she performed on stage. It appeared as if the man in question was making objectionable gestures at Sunanda for a while before she reprimanded him in front of the crowd. Despite the disturbing incident, Sunanda continued with her performance and entertained fans as planned.

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"Yeh jo tu ishaare kar raha hai na, tereko hi keh rahi hoon... abhi chod rahi hoon show bahut accha ja raha hai," Sunanda said, pulling up the man in the crowd who was making objectionable gestures towards her. After her stern warning, the audience supported her with cheers and she continued her performance without paying heed to any nuisance coming her way. Social media users also stood by Sunanda as they bashed those trying to humiliate her at the concert.

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Sunanda even posted some pictures of her look from the concert on social media. The caption read, "You can’t compete with someone Who is having fun. P.s:- Yeh Ladki Haaye Allah (sic)." She wore a striped shirt and denim and a red T-shirt over it. The street style saw her even donning a baseball cap. She completed her look with white sneakers and wore hoop earrings and multiple rings to accessorise. However, she made no mention of the alleged harassment she faced during her show.

Sunanda Sharma dropped pictures of her Ranchi concert on Instagram | Image: Instagram

Of late, incidents of celebs, especially female artists, facing humiliation in public have invited scrutiny over fans' behaviour and how women are treated.