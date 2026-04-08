Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Reconcile After Calling Off Wedding?

Late last year was an emotionally overwhelming period for Indian women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Her wedding to singer and composer Palash Muchhal was cancelled last minute. Their pre-wedding festivities had started in Sangli, Maharashtra, with several of Smriti's cricket mates also marking their presence in the former couple's haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. However, planned for November 23, the wedding was called off after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas had to be hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

Later on, Smriti confirmed that her wedding was cancelled. She also unfollowed Palash on Instagram, hinting at a bitter fallout between them. Although unverified, as per social media posts, Palash reportedly "cheated on" Smriti and that caused them to break up after dating for around six years. Palash and his family strongly denied these claims, describing the speculation as baseless and damaging. Palash even warned legal action against those spreading false rumours about him.

Last November, Smriti and Palash called off their wedding | Image: X

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The ex couple has not been seen together ever since. However, a viral video seems to be fueling rumours that they have patched up and everything between the two families is also on the mend. The circulating clip shows Smriti’s father Shriniwas with Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, and her husband, Mithoon, outside a Mumbai restaurant. Palak is seen greeting Shriniwas by touching his feet and receiving his blessings before he departs.

Netizens questioned if this was a hint that Smriti and Palash may have reconciled quietly after their break up. Some said that this gesture on behalf on Palak and Shriniwas was an act of common courtesy and nothing more.