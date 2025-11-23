Updated 23 November 2025 at 20:44 IST
Smriti Mandhana's Father's Dancing Video At Sangeet Goes Viral After He Suffers Heart Attack On Daughter's Wedding Day
Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana shared the stage with his daughter and future son-in-law Palaash Muchhal at their sangeet night before he suffered a heart attack, leading to the postponement of the couple's wedding.
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding with singer Palaash Muchhal has been postponed after the bride-to-be's father experienced symptoms of a heart attack on Sunday. Smriti and Palaash have been celebrating their wedding festivities for the past few days and on November 23, their plans to get married faced unexpected setback due to this unannounced family emergency.
Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli on Sunday morning and is currently receiving treatment. Meanwhile, a video of him dancing at his daughter's sangeet the night before he was admitted has also gone viral. The clip shows Smriti grooving in the center, with her father wholeheartedly dancing by her side on the stage. In another cut, Palaash and Smriti together shared the stage with the now-ailing Shrinivas.
According to Dr Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, Smriti's father experienced the symptoms of heart attack. He attributed the cause to "physical or mental stress" due to hectic activities during the wedding season. Earlier, glimpses from Smriti's pre-wedding festivities flooded social media platforms ahead of the star batter's wedding to filmmaker and music composer Palaash. Shared by friends and family, several pictures and videos show the couple participating in traditional rituals, swiftly drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans.
Smriti-Palaash's wedding postponed
Tuhin Mishra, Smriti Mandhana's manager, shared that after Shrinivas Mandhana's medical setback, the wedding has been "postponed indefinitely". "Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been indefinitely postponed," Tuhin shared.
Published On: 23 November 2025 at 20:44 IST