Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth Starrer Circles Two Directors After Sundar C's Exit - Find Out Who

Megastar Rajinikanth's new film Thalaivar 173 will be made under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International. This much-hyped collaboration brings together two Kollywood heavyweights. While anticipation is sky high surrounding this movie, Sundar C's exit from the director's post days after he formally came onboard shocked many. While the reasons behind Sundar C quitting the project are not clear, the team has moved on and is currently hunting for a director who could helm this biggie.

After reports surfaced that Dhanush is in talks to direct his former father-in-law Rajinikanth in a movie, speculation rose if it was Thalaivar 173. However, neither the news that Dhanush and Rajinikanth are collaborating nor the former directing Thalaivar 173 stands confirmed by official sources.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to feature in a multi-starrer after Thalaivar 173 | Image: X

In the meantime, two new players have entered the picture with regards to directing Thalaivar 173. As per social media buzz, one among Nithilan Saminathan of Maharaja fame and Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame is expected to direct the biggie. Since both Maharaja and Parking are thrillers, it could very well be that Thalaivar 173 will be in the similar genre. The movie is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027 but an unexpected delay due to the director's exit may postpone the release.

It is said that clarification on who is directing Thalaivar 173 is expected on Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12. After wrapping up this project, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will reportedly feature in a multistarrer. The director and the script for this project has also not been been finalised yet.