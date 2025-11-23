OTT To Big Screen: Will The Family Man Get A Spin-Off Movie After Mirzapur? Team Talks About Their 'Goal'

The Family Man is one of the most loved Hindi web series. The Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani starrer spy thriller series debuted its first season in 2019, followed by the sophomore season in 2021 and the third season in 2025. Even though there have been mixed reviews for the latest season, The Family Man franchise is such that viewers tune in to watch new players emerge from the shadows in the spying world. While season 2 introduced Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the antagonist Raji, the latest episodes feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur as crucial players in the game.

Appearing at IFFI, the team of The Family Man were questioned about a possible spin-off movie set in The Family Man universe. Interestingly, another Prime Video series, Mirzapur, is getting a spin-off film after its third season released in 2024. The shoot for the film is already underway, with new and old characters set to return to the violent world of Mirzapur.

Speaking about a possible The Family Man spin-off movie, the team didn't rule out the possibility. To the disappointment of the fans, they didn't confirm it either. However, the open-ended response to the question has left fans speculating. "First, we have to complete our commitment with Prime Video and finish it with aplomb. That is our current goal,” they shared at IFFI.

The Family Man series is directed by Raj & DK | Image: X

Meanwhile, after The Family Man season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, the likelihood of the show returning for a fourth season has increased. Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency, to counter internal and external threats to the Indian soil.