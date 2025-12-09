Dhurandhar Not Released In UAE? Fan Complains After Movie Sets Social Media Abuzz In India

Dhurandhar hit the big screens in India on December 5. Ever since its release, the movie has become a hot topic on social media. Cinegoers and critics have sung high praises of the movie and the performances of the cast members. Amid the big buzz around a film, a social media user has highlighted that Dhurandhar has not been released in the UAE.

Dhurandhar not released in the UAE?

An Instagram content creator, Alisha Taimoor Ali, took to her account to share that Dhurandhar has not been released in the UAE as of now. She could be heard complaining about not being able to see the movie. She shared that reels and content of the movie have been popping up on her Instagram feed. She made a special mention of Akshaye Khanna, whose dance, she shared, appears to be better than Bobby Deol's in Animal.

Addressing her fans, she asked how she could see the film. The content creator shared the video with the caption, “Can anyone pls explain this to me ???” The video made its way on Reddit as well, with netizens speculating why the film did not release in the UAE. For the unversed, the United Arab Emirates is a country in the Middle East that comprises Abu Dhabi (the capital), Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.



Social media users on Reddit shared that the movie might be banned in the UAE because of its political plots. Some social media users also shared that movies such as Sky Force, Fighter and Bell Bottom were also banned in the country.



Dhurandhar breaches ₹130 crore mark at box office

Dhurandhar opened to a staggering ₹28 crore in India. The Ranveer Singh starrer maintained a solid hold at the box office and recorded some uptick in business on the weekend. In the 5-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹134 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.