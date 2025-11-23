Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Redefine Couple Goals In Unseen Picture Shared By Actress On 'Lover's' Birthday

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in December 2024. On the ocassion of the actor's birthday, his wife and the Made In Heaven actress took to her Instagram account to share a romantic wish for him. The actress shared a heartwarming post with a cheesy caption to mark the day.

Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya goes viral

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Sobhita shared a candid picture, capturing a cute moment. In the photo, her husband could be seen helping her with the zipper of a jacket she wore over the saree. The ‘protective’ actor likely insisted she wear the overcoat to brave the harsh winter weather.

The picture seems to be from one of the vacations the couple took together. "Happy birthday, lover," she wrote in the caption. Naga Chaitanya also reacted to the post with a heart emoji. Several fans and followers of the couple took to the comment section to share birthday wishes for the actor. A social media user wrote in the comments, “Coolest b'day caption and bgm ever".



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.



Title of Naga Chaitanya's next film revealed on his birthday

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mahesh Babu unveiled the title of Naga Chaitanya's next along with the first look. Sharing the first poster, the actor wrote in the caption, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (hugs and thumbs-up emojis).” Fans of the actor are now waiting in anticipation for more details on the project.



