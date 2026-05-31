Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals Naga Chaitanya's Nickname As She Replies To His Adorable Birthday Post For Her

Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. On the ocassion, her husband Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share an adorable post for her. He shared a series of unseen photos with the Made In Heaven star, accompanied by a cute caption. However, social media users caught the attention of Sobhita's reply on the post.

Sobhita Dhulipala's reply to Naga Chaitanya's wish catches attention

On May 30, Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share a series of unseen photos of Sobhita for her birthday. He shared selfies from their holidays and solo photos of the actress from their date nights together. Along with the 7 photo carousel, he shared the caption, “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad . Grateful I get to do life with you ❤️”