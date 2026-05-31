Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals Naga Chaitanya's Nickname As She Replies To His Adorable Birthday Post For Her
Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share unseen photos with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, on the ocassion of her birthday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. On the ocassion, her husband Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share an adorable post for her. He shared a series of unseen photos with the Made In Heaven star, accompanied by a cute caption. However, social media users caught the attention of Sobhita's reply on the post.
Sobhita Dhulipala's reply to Naga Chaitanya's wish catches attention
On May 30, Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram account to share a series of unseen photos of Sobhita for her birthday. He shared selfies from their holidays and solo photos of the actress from their date nights together. Along with the 7 photo carousel, he shared the caption, “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad . Grateful I get to do life with you ❤️”
The post went viral on social media, with fans and well-wishers of the couple wishing Sobhita on her special day. The post caught the attention of Sobhita too. She took to the comment section to write, “Thank you bangaaram". In her reply, the actress subtly gave away her husband's nickname. She wrote ‘bangaaram', which is a Telugu word that literally translates to ‘gold’. However, the word, when commonly used, signifies a loved one or ‘darling’.
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