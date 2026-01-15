Pushpa 3 Not Shelved? Here's An Exciting Update About Allu Arjun Starrer

Allu Arjun has left fans majorly excited with his upcoming line-up of movies. On one hand he is collaborating with Atlee for a big budget sci-fi film with fantastical elements, on the other, he is attached to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's pan-India spectacle. News comes in that Pushpa 3: The Rampage is also set to begin pre-production work soon. The update regarding the threequel in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise comes amid floating rumours that the film has been shelved.

According to reports, the team of Pushpa has leased a space in Hyderabad and will soon begin working on the ideas for the script. A source was quoted as saying, "Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 pre-production work is set to begin soon. An exclusive office has been leased in Hyderabad, and script development, story discussions and related work will start shortly.”

With Allu Arjun swamped with work on his two movies with Atlee and Lokesh respectively and Sukumar tied with Ram Charan for a film, it is unclear when actually Pushpa 3 will begin rolling. Fans would find this update promising after multiple reports last year hinted that Pushpa 3 would not be made.

On the one year anniversary of Pushpa 2 release last year, Allu Arjun's post furthered fans' belief that Pushpa 3 might be scrapped despite being announced at the ending of the 2024 sequel.

While such posts are accompanied by a tease about the upcoming chapter in the movie series, no mention of Pushpa 3 and the mawkish tone of the post led many to believe that the forthcoming planned saga set in the world of sandalwood smuggling has been silently shelved.

