English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Sofia Vergara Opens Up About About Her Divorce With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara revealed how the media respected her privacy aid divorce with Joe Manganiello and "did not invent things" in the aftermath of their separation.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Last year, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello parted ways after seven years of marriage. Since the announced the news of their separation, Sofia has gone on to judge the reality show America's Got Talent and will also be seen in the upcoming film Griselda. Vergara's divorce has been a centre of jokes on AGT with co-judge Howie Mandel referring to her single status. In an interview with CBS News, the actress revealed how the media respected the former couple's privacy and "did not invent things" in the aftermath of their separation.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello married in 2015 | Image: Instagram

Sofia Vergara talks about media coverage of her divorce with Joe Manganiello

Speaking on the subject of her divorce with Joe Manganiello last year, Sofia Vergara assessed how the media covered the news of their separation. She said that while public scrutiny came with the fact they are celebs, the media was "respectful" in the coverage of their split.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced in 2023 | Image: Instagram

"You're like people out there and people know that's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen and you can't hide those things. It wasn't bad and the press was very respectful and nice and I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how it usually is and I was surprised and no they kind of just said what it was and I have been moving on," Vergara said.

Advertisement

What Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said in their official divorce statement

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, shared the news of their divorce in July last year in a statement to entertainment portal Page Six. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Vergara and Manganiello of Magic Mike XXL fame got married in a lavish ceremony at Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015. Vergara has a son named Manolo, 31, with first husband Joe Gonzalez. Before marrying Manganiello, she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb. Manganiello was previously in a relationship with actor Audra Marie and model Bridget Peters. He is currently in a relationship actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement