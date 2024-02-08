Sofia Vergara Opens Up About About Her Divorce With Joe Manganiello

Advertisement

Last year, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello parted ways after seven years of marriage. Since the announced the news of their separation, Sofia has gone on to judge the reality show America's Got Talent and will also be seen in the upcoming film Griselda. Vergara's divorce has been a centre of jokes on AGT with co-judge Howie Mandel referring to her single status. In an interview with CBS News, the actress revealed how the media respected the former couple's privacy and "did not invent things" in the aftermath of their separation.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello married in 2015 | Image: Instagram

Sofia Vergara talks about media coverage of her divorce with Joe Manganiello

Speaking on the subject of her divorce with Joe Manganiello last year, Sofia Vergara assessed how the media covered the news of their separation. She said that while public scrutiny came with the fact they are celebs, the media was "respectful" in the coverage of their split.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced in 2023 | Image: Instagram

"You're like people out there and people know that's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen and you can't hide those things. It wasn't bad and the press was very respectful and nice and I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how it usually is and I was surprised and no they kind of just said what it was and I have been moving on," Vergara said.

What Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said in their official divorce statement

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, shared the news of their divorce in July last year in a statement to entertainment portal Page Six. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said in a joint statement.

Vergara and Manganiello of Magic Mike XXL fame got married in a lavish ceremony at Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015. Vergara has a son named Manolo, 31, with first husband Joe Gonzalez. Before marrying Manganiello, she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb. Manganiello was previously in a relationship with actor Audra Marie and model Bridget Peters. He is currently in a relationship actress Caitlin O'Connor.