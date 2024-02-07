Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule After Divorce With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has talked about her boundaries after finding out that musician Bad Bunny had name-checked her in his song Monaco.

Republic Entertainment Desk
sofia vergara
sofia vergara | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Months after divorcing ex-husband Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is sharing her preferences for a future partner. The Modern Family actress revealed she has one dating rule after getting single that they must be in her age range. She refuses to date men younger than her son. 

Sofia Vergara does not want to date men younger than her son 

Vergara has talked about her boundaries after finding out that musician Bad Bunny had name-checked her in his song Monaco."Well no, let's not go crazy, let's not go crazy. He is younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32," she replied when asked if she'd "ever date him" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

 

The chat show host asked if that was "the rule" now she's single, adding, “They can't be younger than your son? To me, they can't be younger than 50, I'm 51. Okay, 49. (she laughed) I'm intelligent.”

What is the reason behind Sofia Vergara’s split with Joe Manganiello? 

The Modern Family star recently revealed she and her ex split because they had different outlooks on having a family of their own, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told Spanish newspaper El Pais, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby." Sofia said that she has "respect" for anyone who wants to have babies later in life but said it was “not for (her) anymore.”

The actress, who has a 32-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, added, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

