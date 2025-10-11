Sonakshi Sinha's Mosque Visit A Clapback At Deepika Padukone Trolls? Here's The Truth

Sonakshi Sinha recently posted a series of peaceful photos from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on Instagram. However, some internet users criticised her for covering her head and visiting the mosque. A few even speculated that she did it to support Deepika Padukone, who was recently trolled for wearing a hijab. But here’s the truth.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha posted a video from inside the Zayed Grand Mosque. Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen posing for photos at a mosque during their visit. Sonakshi wore a green and white printed short kurta with pyjamas and covered her head with a green dupatta. Zaheer Iqbal chose a black shirt and green trousers. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Found a little sukoon (peace), right here in Abu Dhabi! (Sparkles and mosque emojis) @visitabudhabi #InAbuDhabi #ad." The photos and videos were part of a new advertisement.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, "So it's normal for Sonakshi but not for Deepika?? Both visited the same mosque, and both looked wonderfully amazing with their husbands. Can we stop trolling people and let them live peacefully?" Another user said, “Why are they suddenly promoting the mosque?” A person also wrote, "In a temple or a mosque, it's a spiritual thing to cover the head, whether or not you're a Hindu or a Muslim."

Sonakshi’s post appeared just days after actor Deepika Padukone faced criticism for wearing a hijab in a tourism advertisement.

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone appeared wearing a hijab in a tourism advert alongside her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The video soon went viral, sparking widespread debate online. While some social media users criticised her outfit choice, many fans defended her, praising her for respecting local culture and fulfilling her professional duties.