Sonam Kapoor took to her social media account to share a series of photos from a lunch party hosted at her residence in Delhi. In the photos, her fans and followers got a sneak peek into her house in the national capital. For the unversed, the actress’s husband Anand Ahuja’s family lives in Delhi and so the couple often frequent the place.

Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of ‘modern India’ to her houseguests

On February 4, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from a lunch party she hosted. Amid the photos, she also included a glimpse of the royal dining table and guest seating. The actress decorated the house with Indian motifs to give a peak into ‘modern India’.

Sonam, wearing a blue jacket and skirt combo, posed in front of a large console table that served as the entrance laden with a statue of Nandi who is Lord Shiva's vehicle and a sacred bull. The hardwood table was laden with red-leafed vases, candles, silver elephant sculptures, and greenery. She also shared a peek at the dining table, which was adorned with candles, cutlery, and white and red flowers. One of the attractions of Sonam's family's large dining room is a big crystal chandelier.

Sonam Kapoor thanks everyone who helped to organise the lunch

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote in the caption, “A lunch that spoke about the abundance India has to offer. Thank you to Siya, Ira, Karan, Rajnish and Marut for helping me organise and beautifully presenting our country’s offerings to our guests. Thank you my dear dear friend @kunalrawalofficial for designing this bespoke outfit for me.. one of my favourites I’ve worn so far. This is truly a glimpse of modern India.”

As per a media report in 2020, Sonam Kapoor’s residence in Delhi was valued at ₹173 crore. The mansion consists of huge lawns, rooms and a lavish living area. Located on Prithviraj Road, the house is spread over 3170 square yards as per media reports. Sonam Kapoor frequently visits the city along with husband Anand Ahuja.

