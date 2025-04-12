Sonu Kakkar Skipped Tony Kakkar's Birthday Party After Fallout? Viral Video Shows The Only Missing Kakkar Family Member

Sonu Kakkar shared a shocking post on X on Saturday, hinting that she had a fallout with her younger siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar. The three Kakkar siblings are singers and musicians and have also collaborated professionally with each other. As Sonu shared that she is no longer a "sister" to Tony and Neha, speculation arose about what could have caused a rift between them.

Sonu's now viral post read, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today (sic)."

Sonu Kakkar shared a post about no longer being Tony and Neha Kakkar's sister | Image: Instagram

A video has also gone viral in which Sonu and her husband Neeraj Sharma were missing from Tony Kakkar's birthday party. The Coca Cola singer turned a year older on April 9 and hosted a lavish bash on the occasion. While all members of the Kakkar family, including Tony's parents, Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, were present at the party, Sonu and Neeraj were not spotted in the video shared on Instagram and YouTube.

What has led to more speculation about the Kakkar siblings' relationship is that Sonu's wish from Tony's birthday post was also missing. Neha, the youngest of the three, meanwhile, wished her elder brother and wrote, "Best night last night," possibly referring to the party.

A look at Sonu, Tony and Neha Kakkar's professional collaborations

Sonu Kakkar has sung songs composed by her younger brother Tony Kakkar. The tracks include Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, Urban Munda, Phir Teri Bahon Mein, Ooh La La, Funky Mohabbat and Booty Shake. Some of these songs also feature Neha as an accompanying vocalist. Sonu and Neha have lent their vocals to Bollywood songs London Thumakda from Queen, Blue Theme from Blue and the single Chamba