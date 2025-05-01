Sonu Nigam 'Threatened' By Fans' Demand To Sing Kannada Song, Compares It To Pahalgam Attack, Netizens Say 'Is He Nuts'

Sonu Nigam's Bengaluru concert turned controversial as some attendees demanded that he sing a Kannada song. Sonu, miffed with the request, not only lost his cool but also compared it to the Pahalgam terror attack. Many on social media who sided with the singer at first questioned his bizarre statements, drawing parallels between the song's demand at his show and the brutal killings of innocents in Kashmir on April 22.

Sonu Nigam performed in Bengaluru recently | Iamge: Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Sonu was performing at the East Point Group of Institutions in Bengaluru recently, where he felt "threatened" by a fan who demanded he sing a Kannada song. He was singing Hindi songs initially when a group of students started shouting 'Kannada Kannada', implying he should sing a song in the local language. This made him angry and he responded by saying, "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs that I have sung in my life are Kannada songs. Main aapke beech mein jab bhi aata hoon bohut pyaar se aata hoon. Shows toh roz karte hain hum log, lekin jab kabhi bhi Karnataka mein kahi bhi shows hote hain hum bohut izzat se aate hai kyuki aap logo ne humein apna pariwaar maan hai."

Taking objection to the fan's demanding tone, Sonu further said, "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon. He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai."

"I don't understand how someone in Bengaluru, the Capital city of Kannadigas, requesting him to sing a Kannada Song is the reason for the Pahalgam attack," commented a social media user.