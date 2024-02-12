Advertisement

Sophie Turner recently separated from her husband Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. A few months after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce, the Game of Thrones actress was seen hanging out with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The duo went public with their romance at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon celebration in London on Saturday, February 10.

Sophie Turner-Peregrine Pearson’s official appearance

Peregrine and Sophie posed for the picture at the London event. The couple was seen holding drinks in their hands and putting an arm around one another. The 27-year-old star looked gorgeous with her blonde hair styled straight and tucked behind her ears in a gray crop top and maxi skirt. Pearson, who was standing next to her, looked sharp in a black suit and dragon pocket square.

Earlier in January, Sophie went Insta-official with Peregrine by sharing pictures from their winter vacation. They enjoyed winter sports like skiing. In one of the images, the actress slipped into a printed bikini as she posed near a hot water pool, with snow-capped mountains surrounding their resort. She captioned her post, “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Sophie Turner’s first public spotting with Peregrine Pearson

After issuing a joint statement confirming her divorce in September last year, Sophie was snapped indulging in PDA with Peregrine Pearson, who is an aristocrat and the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, which is a county in Sussex. In early December, 2023, they were seen kissing one another on London streets. Although they covered their faces, it was evident that they were together on this romantic getaway.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas was snapped on a getaway in Mexico with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree, sparking romance rumours. Photos of them together at a private airport surfaced on social media, hinting at a budding relationship. The rumours were fueled further when Joe's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra posted and quickly deleted a picture of her and her husband Nick on a double-date with Stormi and Joe.