Sreela Majumdar, Veteran Bengali Actress, Dies From Cancer, CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences

Veteran Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar has died after battling cancer for the past three years. Her husband confirmed the news to the local media on January 27. On X (formerly Twitter), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned Majumdar's demise and called it a “big loss for the Bengali film industry.”

“Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Reportedly, Sreela will be cremated on Saturday.

Sreela's condition deteriorated overtime

Reportedly, Sreela was suffering from ovarian cancer for the last three years. She was undergoing treatment for sometime. She was admitted to a private hospital on January 13. After that, the actress was brought home, Sreela's husband SNM Abdi told the local media. Last year in November, her condition deteriorated further. The actress' son Sohail Abdi, who lives in London and is pursuing his studies, also returned to the country after hearing the news of his mother's illness.

A look back at Sreela's career

Majumdar was an integral part of several iconic movies directed the late Mrinal Sen. Be it Dugga in Akaler Sandhane, Minu in Ekdin Pratidin, or Srija in Kharij, all directed by Sen, Majumdar’s acting skills received critics’ accolades.

She made her acting debut at the age of 16 in Sen's Parashuram in 1980. In due course, she was casted in several alternate Indian movies against big names such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and the late Smita Patil, among others.

(With IANS inputs)