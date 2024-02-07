Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST

SS Rajamouli Watches Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram With MM Keeravaani Ahead of SSMB29 Announcement

Rajamouli took time out to watch Mahesh Babu's latest release Guntur Kaaram in cinema halls with his long time collaborator, music composer MM Keeravaani.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Director SS Rajamouli is working on SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. While the official announcement of the film is awaited, the excitement surrounding the pan-India film is sky high. Mahesh Babu will be devoting himself completely in the project which is expected to take much of the Superstar's time in the coming years. Meanwhile, Rajamouli recently took time out to watch Mahesh Babu's latest release Guntur Kaaram in cinema halls with his long time collaborator, music composer MM Keeravaani.

Viral picture of Rajamouli watching Guntur Kaaram

A photo of SS Rajamouli from a multiplex has been going viral on social media. He was accompanied by Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravaani.

Rajamouli snapped at a theatre | Image: X

The picture has surfaced on social media days before the reported official announcement of SSMB29.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

17 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

18 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

27 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info7 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement