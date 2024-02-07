Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST
SS Rajamouli Watches Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram With MM Keeravaani Ahead of SSMB29 Announcement
Rajamouli took time out to watch Mahesh Babu's latest release Guntur Kaaram in cinema halls with his long time collaborator, music composer MM Keeravaani.
Director SS Rajamouli is working on SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. While the official announcement of the film is awaited, the excitement surrounding the pan-India film is sky high. Mahesh Babu will be devoting himself completely in the project which is expected to take much of the Superstar's time in the coming years. Meanwhile, Rajamouli recently took time out to watch Mahesh Babu's latest release Guntur Kaaram in cinema halls with his long time collaborator, music composer MM Keeravaani.
Viral picture of Rajamouli watching Guntur Kaaram
A photo of SS Rajamouli from a multiplex has been going viral on social media. He was accompanied by Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravaani.
The picture has surfaced on social media days before the reported official announcement of SSMB29.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST
