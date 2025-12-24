Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Christmas Gift To Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Beverly Hills Mansion, And A Promise Of An IPL Team

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose are involved in running an alleged organised crime syndicate with their associates. They reportedly made financial gains by the means of cheating and extortion since 2013. The Delhi Police arrested both Sukesh and his wife in September 2021 for their alleged role in the duping case and they are presently in judicial custody. They are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case.

With Jacqueline, several leaked images at the time of Sukesh's arrest, revealed their alleged affair. Despite his incarceration, Sukesh has spared no expenses for the Race 2 actress. On several occasions like Valentine's Day and Jacqueline's birthday, Sukesh is said to have given her lavish gifts, including a yacht, a luxury jet, a tulip garden in Bali, shares in companies like Meta, a vineyard in France and more.

This Christmas, he has gifted a new home to her Beverly Hills in California. As per IANS, in a letter written from jail, Sukesh wrote to Jacqueline, "Baby on this gracious, glorious day I present you, 'The Love Nest' your new, our new home in Beverly Hills. Yes, my love the same house which I made for you, for us, which you thought would not be completed. Baby I am proud to say I completed it for you and gifting it to you today on this Christmas day. But Baby it's bigger and better, than how it was previously planned by us, that is a private, our own '19' Hole golf course around our house. Baby one more thing, on this Christmas day I wanna surprise is, one more dream of yours, I am working on which is owning an IPL team, I have placed my bids for RCB, god willingly we should be able to get a piece of action."