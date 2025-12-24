Avatar Fire And Ash Locks ₹100 Crore In 1st Week In India Despite Dhurandhar Wave

Updated 24 December 2025 at 22:48 IST
Avatar 3 arrived amid decent buzz in India and its run has been severely affected by Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.
Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron's Avatar 3 is doing well at the box office. Overseas, the sci-fi action film took a tremendous opening, on par with the multi billion-grossing Avatar: The Way Of Water. It is expected that Avatar: Fire And Ash will also hit at least $2 billion worldwide, however, some trade experts have predicted that the initial run of the Hollywood release may wind up at around $1.8 billion.
In India, Avatar 3 is all set to hit the ₹100 crore mark. It will do so on December 25, which will mark the end of its first week in theatres.
Avatar 3 continues to hold strong in India
Avatar 3 arrived amid decent buzz in India. Its run has been severely affected by Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. However, in the weekdays, Avatar 3 is holding well at the box office and is attracting decent footfalls. On Wednesday, it collected in double digits, which is a good sign. In six days so far, the movie has minted nearly ₹96 crore in all languages and is headed to the ₹100 crore mark.
However, Avatar 2 hit ₹120 crore in its first weekend in India in 2022 and ended up grossing ₹477.5 crore. It is unlikely that Avatar 3 will rake up such numbers here but buzz suggests that ₹200 crore should be easily achievable.
Avatar: Fire And Ash one of the most expensive movies ever made
In interviews, James Cameron has repeatedly said that Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to perform well for there to be subsequent Avatar films to be made. Part four and five in the franchise are already written but not greenlit. With a production budget of at least $400 million, Fire And Ash is one of the costliest movies ever made.
