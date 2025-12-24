Avatar Fire And Ash Locks ₹100 Crore In 1st Week In India Despite Dhurandhar Wave

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron's Avatar 3 is doing well at the box office. Overseas, the sci-fi action film took a tremendous opening, on par with the multi billion-grossing Avatar: The Way Of Water. It is expected that Avatar: Fire And Ash will also hit at least $2 billion worldwide, however, some trade experts have predicted that the initial run of the Hollywood release may wind up at around $1.8 billion.

In India, Avatar 3 is all set to hit the ₹100 crore mark. It will do so on December 25, which will mark the end of its first week in theatres.

Avatar 3 continues to hold strong in India

Avatar 3 arrived amid decent buzz in India. Its run has been severely affected by Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. However, in the weekdays, Avatar 3 is holding well at the box office and is attracting decent footfalls. On Wednesday, it collected in double digits, which is a good sign. In six days so far, the movie has minted nearly ₹96 crore in all languages and is headed to the ₹100 crore mark.

Oona Chaplin plays a pivotal role in Avatar 3 | Image: X

However, Avatar 2 hit ₹120 crore in its first weekend in India in 2022 and ended up grossing ₹477.5 crore. It is unlikely that Avatar 3 will rake up such numbers here but buzz suggests that ₹200 crore should be easily achievable.

Avatar: Fire And Ash one of the most expensive movies ever made