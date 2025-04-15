Suniel Shetty Says Motherhood Is 'Most Fulfilling Role' Of Athiya Shetty's Life, Gets Trolled

Suniel Shetty is on cloud nine after the arrival of his granddaughter. A month ago, Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul , welcomed a baby girl. Sharing his happiness with the world, the proud grandfather wrote an emotional note on LinkedIn, reflecting on his childhood and expressing the indescribable joy he feels.

Suniel Shetty wrote a note on his LinkedIn for his grand-daughter, but now being trolled

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, the Border actor Suniel Shetty shared, “It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things. Becoming a grandfather recently – is a feeling I can’t even describe.”

He described this happiness as “pure and untouched” by anything the world can give or take away.

Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, “I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters. The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters.”

He added, “Seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments.”

Lately, he admitted his thoughts often drift back to his childhood in Mangalore. Netizens have been pointing out that Suniel Shetty wrote that it is the ‘most fulfilling role for Athiya.’ Many trolled her for failed films in the past.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul become parents to a baby girl

On March 24, Athiya and Rahul announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. In a joint post, the couple shared a painting of two swans with the message, “Blessed with a baby girl”, followed by today's date. They shared the post with simple emojis in the caption.