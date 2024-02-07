Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
Suniel Shetty, Son Ahan Shetty Seek Blessings At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple
Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty were dressed up in white dhoti and shawl for their Mahakaleshwar visit. The also witnessed the Bhasm Aarti.
Suniel Shetty recently visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The actor was joined by his son Ahan Shetty and Madhya Pradesh minister Rakesh Singh on his holy visit. Pictures and videos from his visit to the shrine surfaced online on Friday, January 19.
Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple
In the video shared by ANI, Suniel and Ahan can be seen dressed up in white dhoti and shawl. The father-son duo sat with the other devotees as the priests performed the rituals. With Shetty's visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, the growing practice of celebrity pilgrimages to Ujjain is brought to light.
Previously, several celebs have made the pilgrimage to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. In February last year, Suniel’s daughter Athiya was seen at the holy place with her husband and cricketer KL Rahul. The couple visited the temple ahead of Team India’s third Test match in Indore.
Other celebs at Mahakal Temple
Additionally, Sanya Malhotra also visited the temple in December 2023. The actress was dressed traditionally in an off-white attire. She wore a dupatta over her head and prayed for blessings.
In one of the shared images, the actress can be seen sitting within the shrine and folding her hands. She prayed thereafter and went to perform the aarti as well. She may be seen posing outside the temple with a few individuals in another picture that has gone viral.
Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were also seen at the temple earlier. The pair was seen doing a puja and havan in the viral video. Rajkummar was spotted sporting trousers and a white kurta. On the other hand, Patralekhaa looked stunning in a crimson saree paired with a shawl and a blouse.
Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
