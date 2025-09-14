Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Kapur Makes First Public Appearance Amid High-Stakes Inheritance Battle With Karisma Kapoor, Rani Kapur

Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attended a high-level meeting of the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in the National Capital recently. This appearance comes amid an inheritance battle of the businessman's estate being heard in the Delhi High Court. The sudden and untimely demise of Sunjay Kapur triggered a property dispute within the family between Priya Sachdev Kapur, his mother Rani Kapur, and his children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor.

Priya attended the ACMA meeting in the capacity of director of Aureus Investment (AIPL) and non-executive director and chairperson of the CSR committee at Sona Comstar. As per reports, the meeting commenced with the ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania paying tribute to Sunjay Kapur.



While Priya attended the meeting and continues to operate the family business, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has questioned her position in the company and has accused her of taking control of all her late son's wealth. The matter was brought to the limelight once again on September 10 when the Delhi High Court heard a petition filed by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on behalf of her children, Kiaan and Samaira. The actress's children have also alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kaour, has forged their father's will to assume control over most of his assets.



