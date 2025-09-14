Updated 14 September 2025 at 16:15 IST
Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Kapur Makes First Public Appearance Amid High-Stakes Inheritance Battle With Karisma Kapoor, Rani Kapur
Amid the inheritance battle of Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate, his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur attended the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) meeting in New Delhi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attended a high-level meeting of the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in the National Capital recently. This appearance comes amid an inheritance battle of the businessman's estate being heard in the Delhi High Court. The sudden and untimely demise of Sunjay Kapur triggered a property dispute within the family between Priya Sachdev Kapur, his mother Rani Kapur, and his children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor.
Priya attended the ACMA meeting in the capacity of director of Aureus Investment (AIPL) and non-executive director and chairperson of the CSR committee at Sona Comstar. As per reports, the meeting commenced with the ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania paying tribute to Sunjay Kapur.
Also Read: Happy Family To High Court Drama: Sunjay Kapur's ₹30000 Crore Estate Becomes Bone Of Contention Between Priya Sachdev, Karisma Kapoor And Rani Kapur | 7 Questions Answered
While Priya attended the meeting and continues to operate the family business, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has questioned her position in the company and has accused her of taking control of all her late son's wealth. The matter was brought to the limelight once again on September 10 when the Delhi High Court heard a petition filed by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on behalf of her children, Kiaan and Samaira. The actress's children have also alleged that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kaour, has forged their father's will to assume control over most of his assets.
Also Read: 'I Don’t Even Have a Roof on My Head': Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Rani Kapoor Breaks Down in Court
On September 10, Justice Jyoti Singh issued a summons in the case, directed the parties to exchange pleadings within fixed timelines, and ordered Priya Sachdev Kapur to file a comprehensive list of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets. The Court had also asked that the purported will of the deceased, presently in Priya Kapur's custody, be filed in a sealed cover. The matter will now be heard on October 9, when the Court is expected to consider the plaintiffs' plea for interim relief restraining the defendants from selling, alienating, or encumbering the estate properties.
Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Vs Priya Sachdev: Delhi High Court Directs Priya Sachdev To Submit Details Of Sunjay Kapur's Will
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 15:08 IST