Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About His Bond With Brother Vicky Kaushal: He Would Stand Up For Me…

Sunny Kaushal shares a very close bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal. In a new interview, the actor opened up about how they have been raised to respect each other and always stand up for each other. Sunny recalled a particular incident when Vicky took on a boy when he threatened to hit him.

Sunny Kaushal shares how Vicky Kaushal slapped him once

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunny Kaushal recalled how they have been raised to always respect and protect each other. Talking about his older brother Vicky Kaushal, Sunny said, “We are very protective of each other and nobody taught us that, we just knew that. When we were in a group, and it was just boys, and we were playing, say cricket or football or something, we knew that we had to stick with each other. That comes very naturally. He would stand up for me; I would stand up for him. That’s a very normal thing because you understand that at the end of the day, you’re one blood.”

A file photo of Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal | Image: Sunny Kaushal/Instagram

Recalling one particular incident when both brothers were very young and were playing with their friends. He remembered getting into an argument with Vicky Kaushal, who was playing from the other team. He recalled, “So, we were having a full heated argument, and he kind of pushed me. Out of nowhere, some other guy came, thinking a fight had started, and he slapped me. Vicky lost it. He held his collar and said, ‘I am his brother, I can slap him. Who are you to hit him?’

Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal to feature in a film together?

A file photo of Sunny Kaushal | Image: Sunny Kaushal/Instagram

In the same conversation, Sunny Kaushal also spoke about the possibility of the brothers sharing screen space in a film together. Sunny shared his vision, stating, "It will be interesting if we are not playing brothers in the movie, but some different characters. It would be fun to do action, since Dad is an action director we want to explore that and we feel we will be able to excel in it." This revelation hints at the brothers' eagerness to showcase their versatility beyond familial roles.