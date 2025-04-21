Supreme Court Raps Samay Raina Over His Disability Remark On India's Got Latent: This Is Very Serious Issue

Comedian Samay Raina has been under fire for the controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent. Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke about parents and sex on the YouTube show attracted immense criticism and an obscenity case has been filed, with investigations continuing with Mumbai and Guwahati Police.

Raina, creator and host of India's Got Latent, has landed in fresh trouble for his alleged degrading comments on disability. M/s Cure SMA Foundation had approached the Supreme Court in regard with Raina's comments.

Samay Raina is facing an obscenity case | Image: Instagram

According to Live Law, the foundation alleged that Raina ridiculed a high-cost treatment option for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) in the case of a 2-month old child. In another instance, he ridiculed a blind and cross-eyed person. Besides Raina, the Foundation alleged that certain cricketers have also reportedly made insensitive videos mocking persons with disabilities, which is a wrong precedent.

Samay Raina hosted India's Got Latent | Image: Instagram

"This is very very serious issue. We are really disturbed to see that. We would like (you) to place on record the instances also. If you have video-clippings along with a transcript, bring them. Implead the concerned persons. Also suggest measures which according to you...Then we will see," A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh noted.

During his show, India’s Got Latent Raina pointed out a charity case of a two-month-old baby. He said “something crazy” had happened, “A two-month-old baby requires a Rs 16 crore injection.”