Sushmita Sen Set To Tie The Knot Amid Reconciliation With Rohman Shawl? Actress Reveals

Sushmita Sen recently got back together with Rohman Shawl after a brief split in 2021. After reconciling with the model, the actress recently opened up about her marriage plans. She said while she respects the institution of marriage, she doesn’t necessarily care about tying the knot herself.

Sushmita Sen opens up on her marriage plans

In a conversation with Film Companion, when asked about the things she finds important in her life, Sushmita listed down a lot of things like her friends and family. However, the actress went on to say she doesn't “give a damn” about getting married.





She said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much.”

Citing Aarya director Ram Madhvani and his wife Amita as an example, Sushmita continued, “I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my director and my producer (Amita), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen.”

Sushmita Sen’s reconciliation with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita first dated model Rohman Shawl, whom she connected with on Instagram in 2018, but the couple split up in 2021.

Following a short-lived, much-speculated relationship with businessman Lalit Modi, Sushmita and Rohman reconciled recently when they were spotted holding hands at a few functions.