Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino Appear Distant In Photos From Outing Amid Breakup Buzz

Actress Sydney Sweeney and her fiance, businessman Jonathan Davino, have reportedly called off their engagement and parted ways after seven years together. The news of their split has hit headlines all year. Sweeney moved out from their shared apartment to her own place and also deleted a PDA photo of them from her Instagram, hinting that all was not well between them.

Now, the rumoured ex-couple were snapped together in Florida as they exited a venue together. For the outing, Sweeney wore a white, oversized hoodie with denim shorts and a baseball cap. Davoni was also seen in loungewear. The photos showed them quite distant from each other, further hinting at the rift between them. Sweeney carried her pet dog in her arms. She had introduced him on Instagram a few days ago and the fluffball joined her on this outing with Davino. A couple of weeks back, they were spotted together in Los Angeles.

Exes Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney spotted together in Florida | Image: X

Sweeney was also seen with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell at his sister's wedding in Texas in early April, further fueling rumours of her split with Davino.

Sweeney and Davino, who got engaged in 2022, had been planning their wedding, with the actress even spotted carrying a garment bag out of a bridal store in Los Angeles in April 2024. Earlier, in an interview, Sweeney shared her vision for her big day, and said, "What girl doesn't create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10." While Sweeney has kept her relationship with Davino largely private, she has spoken about the challenges of maintaining a steady relationship in the entertainment industry.