Twilight Actress Kristen Stewart Ties The Knot With Fiance Dylan Meyer In Los Angeles | See Pics

Updated April 21st 2025, 11:43 IST
Kristen Stewart best known for her film Twilight has finally tied the knot with her fiancé Dylan Meyer in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. Several pictures from the wedding ceremony has now gone viral on social media.
According to reports, the couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week before saying ‘I do’ in front of family and friends, inlacing Pal Ashley Benson. Soon, pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony surfaced on social media platforms.
Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple and showered all love and blessings for the future. One user wrote, “Kristen now being a married woman, Omg, I watched her grow up”.
Also Read: Disha Patani's Sister Khusbhoo Shares Update After Rescuing Abandoned Baby Girl, Internet Hails Her
Another user wrote, “ok calm down nowww so i really have grown up to a stage where my favourite actress at 9 is getting married congratulations to kristen she deserves all the happiness”.
Also Read: Good Bad Ugly Star Ajith Kumar Elated As His Racing Team Earns Podium Finish At Spa-Francorchamps | Watch
The duo's relationship first became Instagram official when Dylan Meyer posted a black and white picture of her and Kristen Stewart sharing a kiss. She wrote, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police." In 2019, Stewart spoke to Howard Stern and mentioned that she could not wait to propose to Meyer. She mentioned that although she wanted to be reasonable about it, 'good things happen fast'.
The two began dating back in 2019 after working together on the show Miss 2059, where Dylan was a screenwriter. Before dating Meyer, the actress was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 21st 2025, 11:31 IST