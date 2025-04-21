Twilight Actress Kristen Stewart Ties The Knot With Fiance Dylan Meyer In Los Angeles | See Pics

Kristen Stewart best known for her film Twilight has finally tied the knot with her fiancé Dylan Meyer in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. Several pictures from the wedding ceremony has now gone viral on social media.

Kristen Stewart-Dylan Meyer say ‘I dos’, wedding pictures go viral

According to reports, the couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week before saying ‘I do’ in front of family and friends, inlacing Pal Ashley Benson. Soon, pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony surfaced on social media platforms.

Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple and showered all love and blessings for the future. One user wrote, “Kristen now being a married woman, Omg, I watched her grow up”.

Another user wrote, “ok calm down nowww so i really have grown up to a stage where my favourite actress at 9 is getting married congratulations to kristen she deserves all the happiness”.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Relationship Timeline

The duo's relationship first became Instagram official when Dylan Meyer posted a black and white picture of her and Kristen Stewart sharing a kiss. She wrote, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police." In 2019, Stewart spoke to Howard Stern and mentioned that she could not wait to propose to Meyer. She mentioned that although she wanted to be reasonable about it, 'good things happen fast'.