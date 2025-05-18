Tamannaah Bhatia Uncomfortable As Crowd Surrounds Her For Photos, Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show at an awards night in Mumbai on Saturday. She performed on her hit track Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, Chikni Chameli and other peppy Bollywood songs and enthralled the audience. After the ceremony, Tamannaah was seen exiting the venue and was swarmed by fans for photographs. It appeared as if she was uncomfortable as the group of men surrounded as they sought selfies with her.

Dressed in a golden embellished bralette and a green skirt, Tamannaah looked visibly uncomfortable while she was surrounded by the crowd, comprising mostly men. Despite the chaos, she maintained her composure and continued to click selfies with fans while trying to keep a respectful distance from them. Netizens pointed out that her security should have been with her to avoid any unwarranted situation or disperse the crowd that got too close to her, possibly without realising.

Soon after the video went viral, several fans expressed concern for the Jailer actress. One user commented, "Where’s her security?" while another wrote, "Woh uncomfortable ho rahi hai bhai, samajhte nahi tumlog." Another comment on the video read, "Woh kitna uncomfortable feel kar rahi hai (sic)."

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Telugu film Odela 2. The movie also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. After it failed commercially, Odela 2 has premiered on OTT and is currently streaming on Prime Video.